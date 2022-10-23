Shan Masood survived a scare during India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. The batter was adjudged out after R Ashwin had taken a diving catch off Mohammad Shami's Bowling. But after referral, the Pakistan international was given not out as the ball had touched the ground before.

Shan Masood has had two close shaves. Kohli failed to hit the stumps from quite close when Masood would have been run out by some way. Ashwin did not judge a catch properly at long off, going back then forward and then diving to take the ball on the bounce. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) October 23, 2022

