The India national cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar shared a post on his 'X' handle (formerly Twitter) after his side reached Adelaide for the much-awaited IND vs AUS 2nd Pink Ball Test 2024 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The 25-year-old Washington played a vital role with the bat and ball in the second innings for his side during the opening Test against the Australia national cricket team in Perth. The rising all-rounder also had a decent outing with the bat during India's two-day warm-up match with the pink ball against the Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The second Test between India and Australia will start on December 6. 'Either Speed Guns Are Drunk or Washington Sundar has Become a Fast Bowler' Fans Point Out Broadcaster's Error As Speedometer Shows Indian Spinner Clocking 140.6 Kph.

Touch Down in Adelaide

