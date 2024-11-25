The Indian national cricket team entered day 4 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 needing just seven wickets to take the lead in the series against the Australia national cricket team. Washington Sundar was brought into the attack to break partnerships. On one occasion Broadcaster showed Spinner Clocking 140.6 Kph. Amused by the same fans, highlighted the error and commented on it. Check out some of the fans’ reactions to the broadcaster’s mistake. ‘Reddy Isko Hatt ke Bhi Khel Sakta Hai’: Virat Kohli Guides Nitish Kumar Reddy to Play Aggressively During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

‘Either Speed Guns Are Drunk Or Washington Sundar Has Become A Fast Bowler’

Either speed guns are drunk or Washington Sundar has become a fast bowler 🤷🏻‍♂️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BwFW8CLJT0 — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 25, 2024

Fan smiling at the Error

Washington sundar bowling 140.6 kph 😂 pic.twitter.com/Okl51jQfMe — Ram Prabu (@RamprabuSG) November 25, 2024

New Role Defined by Fans ‘Right Arm Fast from Members End’

Fan happy to have Pacer?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)