India looked in great form on their way to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They won ten games in a row and ahead of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Australia, it really seemed like they can end their ICC title drought of ten years. But it was not to be as India lost the final game by six wickets to Australia and the Kangaroos were crowned champions. Indian fans were heartbroken but at the same time they remembered the kind of exceptional campaign Rohit Sharma and Team India had throughout the competition. Fans took to social media to express how 'proud' they are for them team. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

We are Proud Of You

So Proud

Brilliant Performance

A Fairy Tale Run

It Has Been An Incredible Campaign

More Fans Stand Behind Team India After The Heart-Breaking Loss

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)