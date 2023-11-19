India looked in great form on their way to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They won ten games in a row and ahead of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Australia, it really seemed like they can end their ICC title drought of ten years. But it was not to be as India lost the final game by six wickets to Australia and the Kangaroos were crowned champions. Indian fans were heartbroken but at the same time they remembered the kind of exceptional campaign Rohit Sharma and Team India had throughout the competition. Fans took to social media to express how 'proud' they are for them team. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

We are Proud Of You

So Proud

So proud of our Indian cricket team , the way they played since Game 1 . My team is winner for me 🏆 🏆 — mohit raina (@mohituraina) November 19, 2023

Brilliant Performance

Proud of the Indian Cricket team! 🇮🇳Brilliant performance through the World Cup! Some fantastic cricket on display. Mohd. Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and the entire team! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 19, 2023

A Fairy Tale Run

Ah man! This team has brought so much joy over the last few weeks. Great team, superb performances, the medal videos on Twitter ... All of it, great fun. Disappointing end to a fairy tale run! Well played @BCCI ❤️🇮🇳 Very proud to be a fan. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 19, 2023

It Has Been An Incredible Campaign

Well played team India. It's been an incredbile campaign, and nothing will take that away from you. You deserved the cup, but such is sport. Hold your heads high! There will be immediate, irrational backlash, but you've seen worse. Always a supporterl. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳💙🩵💙 — Vijaynarain (@Vijaynarain) November 19, 2023

More Fans Stand Behind Team India After The Heart-Breaking Loss

I am incredibly proud of THIS Indian team. They were VERY good throughout the tournament. They can be proud of this campaign. NOTHING to be ashamed of. #INDIA — RK (@RK_sports) November 19, 2023

