The West Indies national cricket team recorded a historic win at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the Pakistan national cricket team. Gudakesh Motie - a star of the win scored a fighting half-century in the first innings and helped his side with five wickets in the match. Jomel Warrican on the other hand completed his fifer in Pakistan’s second inning only and took nine wickets in the match. No Pakistani batter was able to score a half-century in the bowlers’ dominated match and the side was wrapped up on 133 chasing 254 run target. With the win, West Indies ended 35-years’ wait to record victory on Pakistan soil and also level the series. Fans React As Broadcaster Shows West Indies Cricketer Gudakesh Motie’s Bare Butt During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming .

West Indies Register First Test Win in Pakistan Since 1990

A test win on Pakistan soil for the first time in 35 years. pic.twitter.com/5WOLuaYX11 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 27, 2025

