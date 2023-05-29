Deepak Chahar was the talk of the town, but not for the right reasons after he dropped Shubman Gill for just three runs during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final. It was a pretty simple chance, as Gill had hit the ball straight to him at backward square. The ball went straight to him, but he failed to latch on to it. Following this, netizens reacted on social media. See some below. MS Dhoni Uses Left Hand to Flip Coin During Toss at CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final, Leaves Fans Guessing.

Watch Deepak Chahar Drop Shubman Gill's Catch

'What Have You Done?'

You do NOT drop Shubman Gill. Deepak Chahar, what have you done! — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) May 29, 2023

'Big Moment' Indeed

A big moment in the match. Deepak Chahar drops Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/H3GpjtxRbt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

How Costly Will It Be?

Last time Shubman Gill catch drop He hit a century 💯 CSK is making same mistake made by MI How costly that going to be#IPL2023Final — Mahak Maheshwari (@Mahakbhansali13) May 29, 2023

'Every Time'

Har baar yeh Shubman Gill ka pehle catch drop ho jaata hai, aur uske baad woh run baanate jaata hai. — Poushan (@PoushanxD) May 29, 2023

You Can't

You can't drop Shubman Gill catch and win 😔 — Richa (@GeorgiOrwell) May 29, 2023

