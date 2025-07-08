Is Canva down for some of its users right now? The online photo and video editing platform is reportedly facing service disruption on Tuesday, July 8. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report problems with logging, saving work, and downloading files. One Canva user wrote, "Is Canva down? It's not saving anything and doesn’t want to download." As per reports of Downdetector, users across India were among those affected by the Canva outage. Another user shared, "Canva is down... Shoot, waiting until the evening to schedule and design posts was not a good idea." A Canva user added, "Is Canva down right now? I can't seem to work on any projects without going offline and not being able to save my progress." In response, Canva posted, "We're working on this and we'll keep you posted once it's fixed." AI Fail: Grok Mistakes ‘The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 2’ Video Clip for ‘Aftersun’; X Chatbot’s Hilarious Responses Defending Its ‘Answer’ Go Viral!.

If you are like me, try rebooting your router, refreshing your browser, opening and closing, and starting the design 500 times... Canva is down... Shoot, waiting until the evening to schedule and design posts was not a good idea pic.twitter.com/TAmYETWZle — MelissaHourigan (@MelissaHourigan) July 8, 2025

Is #canva down? is not saving anything and doesn’t want to download — Manon (@SimplyManon) July 8, 2025

Is Canva down right now? I can't seem to work on any projects without going offline and not being able to save my progress :/ — Kdog | REBRAND WIP (@KdogVtuber) July 8, 2025

We hear you! We're working on this and we'll keep you posted once it's fixed. You can also check https://t.co/i1HLBP3gx6 for updates. If you need more help, visit our Help Center. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Canva (@canva) July 8, 2025

We hear you! While we work on getting things back up, here's something we prepared earlier 👇 pic.twitter.com/sqMvNF8OfE — Canva (@canva) July 8, 2025

