India suffered a massive 184-run loss in IND vs AUS 4th Test 2025 in Melbourne, which affected their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship 2024-25 Final next year. However, with one more Test remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India have a chance to remain alive in the WTC Final qualification if they win the fifth Test, which starts on January 3. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, which will start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), where India will hope to draw series level 2-2. Rohit Sharma Admits 184-Run Loss to Australia Is Mentally Disturbing, Says 'We Fell Short in Finding Ways To Win'.

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)