India is currently chasing a mammoth target of 444 runs at the Oval in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. They have three and a half sessions in hand to chase down the score. Currently all three results are possible but an India win seems a little far. The possibility of a draw cannot be ruled out if India can show grit and determination. There is a reserve day for the WTC 2023 final but according to the available information, it will only come into play if more than an hour of the game if lost due to rain. Till now, not a single minute of the game is lost due to weather interruption.India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

When Will Reserve Day Come Into Play in ICC WTC 2023 Final?

The ICC confirms the Reserve Day (Monday) will only come into play if there's more than 1 hour of cricket lost due to rain. pic.twitter.com/OKmFl0HH8L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

