Mitchell Johnson appeared to take a dig at Virat Kohli while responding to fans on social media. The two cricketers shared a heated on-field rivalry during a 2014 Test series between India and Australia and had memorable duels over the years. Recently, the former Aussie star had a go at Kohli while he was replying to fans on his Instagram posts. One fan left a comment on one of his Insta posts that read, "Remember virat kohli." Johnson, responding to that, wrote, "Who?" In another post, the former Mumbai Indians pacer wrote, "He was my easiest to get out," to a fan who had commented, "Bro you are virat's favourite bowler." Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Famous Bombay Bustle Restaurant in London, Picture Goes Viral.

See Mitchell Johnson's Comments on Virat Kohli

Why always Virat Kohli fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/liJPlmSUsH — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 5, 2023

One More

