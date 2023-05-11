A thunderous start for Rajasthan Royals in the powerplay against Kolkata Knight Riders as they get off to a 26-run start in the first over bowled by Nitish Rana thanks to some incredible hitting by in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal hit two sixes and three fours in that over accumulating a total of 26 runs. It is the second most expensive first over in the IPL history.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Nitish Rana for 26 Runs in First Over

Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over: 6,6,4,4,2,4 - 26 runs in the opening over. The 2nd most in the history of the IPL! pic.twitter.com/OiX8TVtW4B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2023

