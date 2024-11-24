India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his maiden Test hundred in Australia in style, hitting Josh Hazlewood for a six over the slip cordon during IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Jaiswal executed the ramp shot to perfection while being on 95*, a shot the batter played on Day 2 as well. This is Jaiswal's maiden century in BGT, and his second outside Asia, and overall fourth. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits His Maiden Test Century on Australian Soil; Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Century In Style

