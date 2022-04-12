Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler swapped their Purple and Orange Caps after Rajasthan Royals' victory over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 11 scalps in four games. Buttler leads the run-scoring chart with 218 runs from four matches.

