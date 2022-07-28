Indian team have arrived in Birmingham to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 starting from July 29. Mirabai Chanu, the Indian champions athlete has sent a strong message to her and India's opponents through a post on Twitter. In her recent Tweet, she could be seen posing for a group photo of Indian women wrestling team while holding India's flag. Chanu captioned: "We all women weightlifters are fully geared up for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham."

See Pic:

Before any competition we only have one thing in mind India, India 🇮🇳. We all women weightlifters are fully geared up for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/a2V7KU1zB2 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2022

