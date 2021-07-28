Indian archer Deepika Kumar Deepika Kumari continues her campaign in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she faces USA's Jennifer Fernandez-Mucino in the Round of 16 elimination. The game has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

