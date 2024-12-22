In a nail-biting finish, Atletico Madrid prevailed over Barcelona 2-1 in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25, helping them attain the top spot in the league standings. Alexander Sorloth scored a late stunner to create a historic moment for Madrid, who won their first La Liga match against Barca since 2006. The match also marked Diego Simeone's first-ever league win at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona dominated the match with Pedri scoring an early goal, however, Rodrigo de Paul equalised in the second half. Robert Lewandowski missed a simple goal before Sorloth slammed in a late winner in the last minute of extra time to hand Barcelona their second straight defeat in La Liga 2024-25. Aitana Bonmati Wins FIFA The Best Women's Footballer 2024 Award, Barcelona and Spain Footballer Bags Trophy For Consecutive Second Time.

Atletico Madrid Beat Barcalona

Not a bad way to close 2024 😁 pic.twitter.com/FY58pyvFiX

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 21, 2024

