FC Barcelona was stunned for the third league game in a row after Las Palmas ended their eight-game winless run against the Catalan side with Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Silva’s second-half goals. After celebrating their 125th Anniversary, the Barcelona side was expected to enter the game high on confidence. But both sides failed to break the deadlock in the first half. Sandro Ramirez opened the scoring for Las Palmas quickly after the break while Raphinha restored the parity with his 61st-minute strike. Fabio Silva restored the lead in the 67th minute and the bottom side managed to hold on the same for 30 more minutes. With this loss, Barcelona is on the verge of losing their top spot in the La Liga 2024-25 points table. Lamine Yamal, who was working on his injury was rested for the match. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25

