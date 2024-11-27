Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season. Lewandowski has benefited Barcelona in the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. However, Barcelona had some trouble getting through their last couple of matches. But this time around, they are now finally back on track as they secure three points after their 3-0 win over Ligue 1 side Brest in the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski converted a spot kick going early into the Barcelona vs Brest UCL 2024-25 match. Dani Olmo doubled the lead after scoring in the 66th minute. Lewandowski completed his brace during the dying moments of the Barca vs Brest UCL 2024-25 encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Brace in Al-Nassr's 3–1 Victory Over Al-Gharafa in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite, Says 'Big Win Tonight' (See Post).

Barcelona vs Brest UCL Result

Barcelona make it four wins in a row ✅✅✅✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/0ll6tMzI1l— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2024

