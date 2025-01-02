Arsenal started the new year on a high as they pulled off a magnificent comeback win over London side Brentford in the Premier League 2024-25 on January 1. The Gunners were 0-1 down in the 13th minute when Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring, finding the back of the net off a pass from Mikkel Damsgaard. Arsenal bounced back in this match through Gabriel Jesus, who has been in good form in the past few games. The Brazil striker levelled the score in the 29th minute. Arsenal then gained the lead when Mikel Merino scored in the 50th minute and the victory was rounded off with Gabriel Martinelli too registering his name on the scoresheet when he netted in the 53rd. With this win, Arsenal also closed their gap on Liverpool to six points. Ruben Amorim Reflects on Manchester United’s Premier League 2024–25 Struggle, Says ‘Embarrassing To Lose Lot of Games’.

Brentford vs Arsenal Result

Brentford vs Arsenal Goal Video Highlights

Enjoy the highlights from our 3-1 comeback over Brentford 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8aOVfoeqFC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2025

