It was an important match for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. They aimed for three points but were able to secure a single. Phil Foden broke the deadlock after scoring in the 66th minute. Foden doubled Man City's lead after completing his brace in the 78th minute. Brentford came up with a shocking turn of events as Yoane Wissa scored a goal in the 82nd minute and later Christian Norgaard scored in the stoppage time which helped the Bees hold Man City to a 2-2 draw. It was a thrilling encounter but in the end, both Brentford and Manchester City could only secure a point each. MLS 2025: Javier Mascherano Adjusting to Life at Inter Miami Ahead of New Major League Soccer Season.

Brentford vs Man City Result

In the Premier League it's never over until it's over.@BrentfordFC score two late goals to earn a draw against @ManCity!#BREMCI pic.twitter.com/POJYEICnSO— Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)