The Argentina national football team was in action against the Peru national football team for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. One of the big names missing from the squad was Cristian Romero who was on parental leave and was blessed with a baby girl on the matchday. In the hospital, Romero didn’t miss a chance to watch the match as he connected to the game online. He was holding his newborn baby while watching the match. The adorable picture received much love. Check out the pictures below. Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match.

Cristian Romero Spotted Watching Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match From Hospital

Cuti Romero, at the hospital with his newborn daughter, watching the Argentina National Team 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/BNmht9obJM — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 20, 2024

Cristian Romero Announces Birth of Daughter

Bienvenida amor de nuestras vidas ♥️Lucy 19-11-24 Lo más importante de mi vida son ustedes pic.twitter.com/x6UNkE1Caw — Cuti Romero (@CutiRomero2) November 20, 2024

