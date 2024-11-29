Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards

With the 2024 year coming to an end, FIFA awards are being rolled out. Best Football FIFA Awards are one of the prestigious awards, and there are multiple nominees in the different categories to be crowned as winners. Amongst the FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees, Lionel Messi is the only player outside Europe nominated for the award. Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, reigning Ballon d’Or Winner Rodri, and Jude Bellingham are also nominated for the award. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is also among the nominees for the attackers’ category, which includes Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Messi, and Harry Kane. Check out the lists for Best Football FIFA Awards 2024 below. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast Confirm 'Big Videos Together' on November 30.

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2024 nominees. Let the voting begin... 🗳️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Nominated in Attackers Category

🥁 #TheBest FIFA Men's 11 nominees. Cast your vote now! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2024

