Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards

With players across the world nominated for the Best Football FIFA Awards – Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are amongst the FIFA Men’s Player category while Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are considered in the attackers’ nominees.  

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: 'X'/InterMiamiCF, FCBarcelona and AlNassr_En)
Nov 29, 2024 01:30 PM IST

With the 2024 year coming to an end, FIFA awards are being rolled out. Best Football FIFA Awards are one of the prestigious awards, and there are multiple nominees in the different categories to be crowned as winners. Amongst the FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees, Lionel Messi is the only player outside Europe nominated for the award. Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, reigning Ballon d’Or Winner Rodri, and Jude Bellingham are also nominated for the award. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is also among the nominees for the attackers’ category, which includes Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Messi, and Harry Kane. Check out the lists for Best Football FIFA Awards 2024 below. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast Confirm 'Big Videos Together' on November 30.

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Nominated in Attackers Category

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

