Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Al-Nassr's team spirit after his team beat Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in a King's Cup 2023-24 round of 16 clash on October 31. Sadio Mane's late goal helped Al-Nassr edge Jordan Henderson and co as they progressed to the quarterfinals. Taking to social media after the match, Ronaldo shared pictures from the match and wrote, "Amazing spirit from the Team! Incredible support from our fans that helped us to fight until the end!" Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King’s Cup 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)