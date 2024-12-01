Sporting CP academy has produced many star players but very few reached Cristiano Ronaldo’s level. Nearing his 1000 goals target, Ronaldo is the top scorer is the world right now and has won multiple individual and team accolades in his career. Honouring the star, Sporting CP has already named their training facility after Ronaldo and now launched a special third kit honouring CR7. Interestingly Cristiano Jr was clicked in the new kit. Check out the images below. MrBeast Appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo to Not Break His Record of Most YouTube Subscribers, Al-Nassr Star Responds 'I'll Let You Have The Record' (Watch Video).

Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 🤝 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Terceiro equipamento 24/25 👉 https://t.co/3L8CjqThEs pic.twitter.com/9nxciLMFoh — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) November 30, 2024

