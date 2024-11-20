Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Al-Nassr ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match against Al-Qadsiah. The star forward was released from the Portugal national football team by head coach Roberto Martinez before their match against Croatia and the 39-year-old has returned back to grinding it out in training after some rest. Al-Nassr, placed third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with 22 points, take on Al-Qadsiah on November 22. A win would be crucial for the Knights of Najd who would then be able to put pressure on the Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7's Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain's Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim's Appointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Al-Nassr Training

Back to work 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/d6olI40cTz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 20, 2024

