For the first time in his managerial career, Carlo Ancelotti has bagged The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award. Real Madrid boss is considered as the best manager in the history of the Champions League, having won the competition five times. Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League a couple of times with AC Milan and three times with La Liga giants Real Madrid. Hailing from Italy, Carlo Ancelotti has bagged The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for the first time in his career and that too because he helped Real Madrid win the La Liga and the Champions League title last season. Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA The Best Men's Footballer 2024 Award, Brazil and Real Madrid Football Bags Trophy For First Time.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award Winner, Carlo Ancelotti

