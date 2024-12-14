England and Chelsea star footballer Cole Palmer is all set to trademark his shivering celebration after scoring a goal and term 'Cold Palmer'. As reported by The Sun, Palmer has applied for a trademark on his goal celebration to the government's intellectual property office, which the 22-year-old wishes to use commercially, and flog several products. Palmer after scoring a goal, rubs his hand over his shoulders, which mimics shivering, a celebration the footballer debuted in December 2023. Tony de Zorzi Performs Chelsea Footballer Cole Palmer's Famous 'Ice Cold' Celebration Following His Maiden Century in Test Cricket During BAN vs SA 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Cole Palmer Set To Trademark His Celebration

🚨 Palmer is set to trademark his shivering celebration. An application to government’s Intellectual property office reveals he wants to use it to flog booze, diet drinks, food, clothes, toys, aftershaves, cosmetics, razors and even cars. (@TheSunFootball) https://t.co/xJTfrZDDYX — Pys (@CFCPys) December 13, 2024

