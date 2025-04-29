Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain of the England Women's National Cricket Team on April 29. The star all-rounder succeeded Heather Knight, who stepped down from England Women's National Cricket Team captaincy after the Women's Ashes 2025. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been one of England's best and most dependable players across formats and has cemented herself to be a key member of the side. The all-rounder made her debut in 2013 and over the years, has won many matches for her side. Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has represented the national team in 132 T20Is, 115 ODIs and 12 Tests, would have the legendary Charlotte Edwards as England Women's National Cricket Team head coach and their stint together at Mumbai Indians in the WPL is expected to help the partnership flourish. Charlotte Edwards Parts Ways With Mumbai Indians After Winning Two WPL Titles, Gives Up Franchise T20 Coaching Roles To Focus on England Women’s Cricket Team.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Appointed New England Women's National Cricket Team Captain

Introducing our new England Women's Captain... Nat Sciver-Brunt 🤩 Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 29, 2025

