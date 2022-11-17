Germany puts up concerning display in the FIFA World Cup warmup game against Oman at Muscat as they had to wait till the 80th minute to score the only goal of the match. Germany, who fielded a strong team including Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka, suffered from a quiet start but eventually they got into their stride as the action packed first half saw both team exchange blows. Oman kept frustrating Germany as they also created chances to score. It was late in the second half, when substitute Niclas Fullkrug ensured Germany's victory with the only strike of the game.

Germany vs Oman FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Game Result Details:

Heading to the World Cup with that winning feeling 👍#OMNGER pic.twitter.com/3CCpQvYJrS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 16, 2022

