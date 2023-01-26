Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr are all set to face Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of Saudi Super Cup 2023. The match is all set to take place at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh on Thursday, January 26 at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian fans, Saudi Super Cup 2023 have no broadcasters in India. Hence the semifinal match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will not be telecasted in India. However, interested people can watch the live streaming on Shahid app with a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming

هُنــــــا نصف النهائي 🌟 الاتحاد 🆚 النصر 🏟| استاد الملك فهد الدولي ⏰| 9 مساءً 📺| @ssc_sports & @ShahidVOD pic.twitter.com/znoDU1AFyT — كأس السوبر السعودي (@SaudiSuperCup) January 26, 2023

