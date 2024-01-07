Real Madrid will be aiming at a victorious start when they lock horns with Arandina in a round of 32 match in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Real Madrid vs Arandina match will be played at the Estadio El Montecillo in Aranda de Duero, Spain and it starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Arandina vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Maradona Award For Best Goalscorer At Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023.

Real Madrid vs Arandina on FanCode

Copa del Rey is here! 🏆 Lewandowski, Bellingham, Vinicius, Pedri, Morata, and other stars in action. All matches streaming live only on FanCode! pic.twitter.com/iOgLxH3O6r — FanCode (@FanCode) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)