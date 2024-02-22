Lionel Messi and Inter Miami failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and will be looking to start their new campaign with a win. Although the team had below-par preseason, they have great talent in the team and would be looking for a full three points at home. The game between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake will start at 6:30 AM on February 22nd Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, live telecasts of Major League Soccer (MLS) are not available in India. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake on Apple TV but with a pass. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Fit for Inter Miami's Major League Soccer Opener Against Real Salt Lake City.

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live on AppleTV

