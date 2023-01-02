PSG are set to lock horns against Lens in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, January 2, 2023. The match will be played at the Stade Bollaert Delelis and is set to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). PSG are coming out of a win against Strasbourg in their previous game. Lens is currently second in the league table and a win will secure PSG a safe lead in the Ligue 1 championship battle. Neymar Jr will miss this game because of suspension.Sports18 network will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on JioCinema app and website along with Voot Select. Luis Suarez Transfer News: Uruguay Striker Joins Brazilian Club Gremio on Two-Year Deal.

Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

