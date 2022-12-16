Liverpool would take on Serie A giants AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup 2022 on Friday, December 16. The match would be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium and is slated to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. France vs Argentina Final Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, A Look at Last Five Results Between Two Nations.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Dubai Super Cup 2022, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Back in action this afternoon 🙌 Watch us take on AC Milan in Dubai live on LFCTV GO (excluding MENA – T&Cs apply) 📺 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022

