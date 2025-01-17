Real Madrid will continue their campaign against Celta Vigo in their round of 16 encounter in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Friday, January 17. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it has a scheduled start time at 02:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Spain’s Ander Herrera Arrives in Buenos Aires To Join Boca Juniors on One-Year Deal.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

After a disappointing loss to their arch rivals in Jeddah, Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways as they host Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu! 👊 Will the Los Blancos make it to the last 8 or will Celta Vigo spring a major upset? Catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode… pic.twitter.com/LvINpbqfxA — FanCode (@FanCode) January 16, 2025

