Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a sensational quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2024-25 on December 20. Both teams enter this contest on the back of victories. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India do have an online viewing option. They can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass. Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal Beat Their Respective Opponents To Reach Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming

The final #CarabaoCup Semi-Final slot is up for grabs! 🏆 Will Ange’s Spurs reign supreme at home or are Ruben’s Red Devils leaving with the win? 👀 Catch the action LIVE tonight on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/9jGb1qM4Qs — FanCode (@FanCode) December 19, 2024

