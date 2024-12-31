Chelsea dropped another three points, this time in an away Premier League match against Ipswich Town. With this win, Ipswich Town dented Chelsea's Premier League title-winning hopes. Chelsea will stay in fourth place. Ipswich Town, who are in the relegation zone, are just a single win away from getting out of that. Chelsea failed to convert in their final third, as Ipswich Town defended well and kept fighting till the end, which also helped them secure a clean sheet over the Blues. Chelsea are now 10 points behind the Premier League 2024-25 leaders Liverpool. Manchester United 0–2 Newcastle United, Premier League 2024–25: Alexander Isak, Joelinton Score As Magpies Secure Three Points Over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Ipswich town vs Chelsea Result

Ipswich pick up their first home win of the season 🚜#IPSCHE pic.twitter.com/hMYutY5Gyu— Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2024

