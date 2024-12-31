Man United tasted another defeat in their home match against Newcastle United. Alexander Isak scored a goal at the start of the game to put his side Newcastle ahead. Joelinton made it 2-0 after scoring another goal in the 19th minute. This early storm from the Magpies did become the reason that the Red Devils fell prey at the Old Trafford. This was Newcastle's fourth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Both squads were evenly matched when it came to the possession of the ball but Man United failed when failed to convert in their final third. Man United faced another loss under Ruben Amorim's era. Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Beat West Ham 5–0 To Move Eight Points Clear.

Man United vs Newcastle Result

Newcastle end 2024 on a high with victory at Old Trafford 🔥#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/bQGdmgzIl7— Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2024

