Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or 2022 award at the gala ceremony in Paris. The Frenchman became the oldest player at 34 years old to ever win the prestigious award. Benzema had a sensational year leading Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League and La Liga glory.

Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d'Or 2022

Ballon d'Or 2022 Podium

Here is the podium for the 2022 Ballon d'Or 🔝#ballondor pic.twitter.com/lxQN1q8rk4 — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

