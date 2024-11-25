Real Madrid defeated lower-ranked Leganes with some attacking flair. The side had 68 per cent possession and made 16 attempts on goal, wherein Leganes managed just four shots at Madrid’s goal. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring finishing off Vini Jr’s pass while Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde scored in the second half to ensure victory for Real Madrid. With the win, the side is now second in the points table – four points behind Barcelona with a game in hand. Vinicius Jr is Cameroonian! Real Madrid Star Forward Receives Certificate of Ancestry During Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier Following DNA Test Result.

Legganes vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25

