A DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) test revealed that Vinicius Jr. has ancestral roots in Cameroon. The test was conducted by CBF (Brazilian Football Federation) in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com with a focus on honouring the Afro-Brazilian community. After the test report confirmed that Vini Jr has a connection with the Tikar Ethnic Group from Cameroon, he was presented with a certificate during the Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier. Brazil 1–1 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Gerson Santos Scores From out of the Box To Help Selecao Canarinho Hold La Celeste.

Vini Jr with his DNA certificate confirming his ancestors are from Cameroon! 🇨🇲🇧🇷

