Takumi Minamino has left Liverpool this summer as he has signed a four-year contract deal with AS Monaco. The Japanese international has spent two-and-half years at Anfield and has moved to Ligue 1 side on a $19 million transfer deal. Liverpool shared a few moments of the attacker in the Reds' shirt on Twitter to bid him farewell. The Reds' goodbye post's reads: "Thank you for everything during your time at the Reds, @takumina0116 ❤ "

Thank you for everything during your time at the Reds, @takumina0116 ❤ pic.twitter.com/zo4gPwQA86 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 28, 2022

A special moment ❤ pic.twitter.com/UmAzgZ5vY5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 28, 2022

