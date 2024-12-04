Barcelona earned three important points after their 5-1 win over Mallorca in the La Liga 2024-25. This will help them stay at the top even if second-placed Real Madrid win their next match. Ferran Torres scored the opener for Barca in the 12th minute. Mallorca made it even after Vedat Muriqi scored in the 43rd minute. Barcelona completely dominated the match's second half as they scored four goals in the second half. Raphinha completed his brace. Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor also made it to the scoresheet after scoring a goal each. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Only Nominees From Clubs Outside Europe As Voted by Players for FIFPRO Men’s World XI 2024.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Result

