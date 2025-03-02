Premier League champions Manchester City faced Plymouth Argyle at home in the fifth-round FA Cup 2024-25 match. The visitors took a shock lead, with Maksym Talovierov scoring the first goal. Nico O'Reilly helped Manchester City make a comeback, hitting as many as two goals in quick time, to hand the home side a 2-1 lead. Star player Kevin De Bruyne managed to find the back of the net in the 90th minute to cement City's place in the FA Cup 2024-25 quarterfinals with a 3-1 win. Marco Asensio’s Brace Lifts Aston Villa Into FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals With 2–0 Win Over Cardiff City.

Match Highlights

