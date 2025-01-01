Manchester United lost their third consecutive Premier League match when they fell prey to Newcastle United by 0-2 at Old Trafford. After the loss, Man United fans at Old Trafford started taunting the newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim. Man United supporters chanted, "You're not special, we lose every week" as Ruben Amorim was going back to the dressing room. Manchester United are in the 14th spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings and this is the first time since 1979 that the Red Devils lost their three consecutive English Premier League games. Ruben Amorim Speaks Out on Issues As Manchester United Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford in Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Man United Fans Taunting Ruben Amorim

🚨 Man Utd fans were chanting: "You're not special, we lose every week" to Rúben Amorim during yesterday's match 💔 pic.twitter.com/yKXqw8OmpU— Coxy🕊️ (@utdcoxy) December 31, 2024

