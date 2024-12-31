Manchester United fell prey to Newcastle United in their latest Premier League 2024-25 outing. Newcastle outshined Man United by 2-0 to win the match with ease. Man United yet again lacked in their final third. After the Man United vs Newcastle Premier League 2024-25 match, Ruben Amorin said, "I think we have to be really clear, we are losing a lot of games and that is the problem. So we have to address everything, try to win the next one. The only way to get out of this moment is to win games no matter what. So we will try to do that." Ruben Amorin before Man United's final game of 2024 mentioned that he is determined to end the year on a high but that could not happen because the current Man United squad lacks a lot of things. Yuvraj Singh Reacts to Manchester United's 0–2 Defeat Against Newcastle in Premier League 2024–25 at Old Trafford, Says 'Come On Lads! Show Some Courage' (See Post).

Ruben Amorim Addresses Problems

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)