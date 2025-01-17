Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 to seal their spot in the quarterfinals. Endrick came out to be a hero for Real Madrid as the young Brazil star scored a couple of goals in the extra time. Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr also contributed with a goal each. Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo was present during the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 clash and was reunited with his former teammates post the match. Marcelo also met Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the locker room. Real Madrid 5–2 Celta Vigo, Copa Del Rey 2024–25: Endrick Scores Brace, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde Net One Each As Carlo Ancelotti and Co Secure Quarter-Final Spot (Goals Video Highlights).

Marcelo Meets Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Marcelo Reunites with his former Real Madrid Teammates

Marcelo reunited with the team. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ACzfEek2NW — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 17, 2025

