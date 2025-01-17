Real Madrid came on top as the better side in the end. It was supposed to be an easy contest for Real Madrid but Celta Vigo has other plans. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after putting Real Madrid in front. Vinicius Jr doubled the lead in the second half. Carlo Ancelotti's men are facing deep trouble in their defence as they conceded a couple of goals towards the end of the second half. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo was extended for extra time because both sides ended on level terms in normal time. Endrick came in as a saviour as the youngster scored a brace followed by Federico Valverde who scored a goal as well in the extra time which helped Real Madrid secure the Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-final spot. 18-Year-Old USA National Football Team Midfielder Bajung Darboe Joins Bayern Munich From LAFC.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Result

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)