Lionel Messi’s impact on MLS (Major League Soccer) has been nothing short of incredible. The lesser-known league experienced a massive surge in every department including sponsorship deals, TV and streaming rights, and even merchandise sales. Yet the league failed to attract fans to the stadium for live matches in 2023 except for the Inter Miami games. In 2024, MLS broke its own average attendance record and even surpassed some of the game’s elite leagues from Europe including La Liga (Spanish League), Serie A (Italian League), and Bundesliga (German League). In 2024, MLS stands second behind EPL (English Premier League) in average attendance per game. Lionel Messi Named MLS Most Valuable Player of the Year; Star Argentina Footballer Awarded For Helping Inter Miami Clinch First-Ever Supporter's Shield.

MLS Registers Second Highest Attendance in 2024 Season Among Global Soccer Leagues

🚨🚨| Highest total attendance among global football leagues... MLS ranks second. 😳📈 pic.twitter.com/5DquHoXDpm — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2024

