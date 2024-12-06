After a successful year with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has been named the Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player of the 2024 season. Messi captained Inter Miami to their first Supporter's Shield title in 2024 and got awarded for his achievement. Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions, the fifth-highest single-season total in league history despite only playing in 19 matches. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

Lionel Messi Named MLS Most Valuable Player of the Year

The greatest ever has done it again. 👑 Lionel Messi is the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. pic.twitter.com/Ej2s9rJcO9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)